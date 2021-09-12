By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,676 new COVID-19 cases, 3,893 patients have recovered, and 38 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 460,092 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 409,404 of them have recovered, and 6,103 people have died, the number of active patients is 44,585.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,536 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,652,996 tests have been conducted so far.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz