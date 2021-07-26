By Trend

Vaccination is the only way to fight coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

Movsumov made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the official, the victory over the coronavirus will be possible after vaccination of the entire population.

“There is no other way. The vaccine is a priority issue in all countries. This issue remains a priority in Azerbaijan as well. Having been vaccinated, we must contribute to the cause of the earliest possible salvation from this disaster,” said Movsumov.

