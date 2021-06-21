By Vugar Khalilov

The Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) has urged citizens to get the second dozes of COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country.

"Getting a second dose of the vaccine is compulsory,” an infectious disease doctor within TABIB, Nazrin Mustafayeva told local media.

She said that some people cannot get the second doze of vaccines after the recommended interval of 28 days.

"Some people cannot get the vaccine during this time. They can get it within 56 days. It is not harmful from a medical point of view, and there is a corresponding authorization in the system."

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccine on January 18, then on May 3, it started the use of Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and from May 18 Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

From May 31, the country eased coronavirus restrictions, which included lifting face mask mandate in open places and introduced COVID-19 passports.

