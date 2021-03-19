By Trend

Nearly 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to Azerbaijan so far, Assistant to the country’s President - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Mar.19.

According to him, the AstraZeneca vaccine hasn’t yet been delivered to Azerbaijan.

Besides, the president's assistant noted that after the delivery of the vaccines, they will be used following the decisions of the WHO and other international structures.

