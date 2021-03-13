By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will import AstraZeneca and Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination process in the country.

Some 300,000 doses of Russian-made ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine will be imported within 180 days in line with the agreement signed between Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Russian HUMAN VACCINE LLC.

Moreover, 432,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Swedish company AstraZeneca will be delivered within 180 days under the agreement signed between the Agency and Gavi Alliance.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a relevant order on import of the medicines.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac vaccines on January 18. Initially, the country ordered 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 436,849 citizens have received vaccine jabs.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

As of March 12, 443,888 citizens have received vaccine jabs.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and has taken a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

As of March 11, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 238,959 COVID-19 case, 3,268 coronavirus-related deaths and 230,461 recoveries.

The government allocated $1.1bn from the budget in 2020 to fight coronavirus infection.

