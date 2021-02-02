By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Security Service has detained a doctor on charges of sharing an audio recording on social media platforms that caused panic and anxiety among citizens and created mistrust in the state's measures to fight COVID-19, the service reported on its website on February 2.

The security agency noted that the audio recording, which had recently gone viral on the social networking platforms, alleged that the third wave of the coronavirus in Azerbaijan will be more frightening and tragic, children will be infected at this stage, there will be many deaths among them and that preparations are being made in hospitals for the admission of sick children.

"As the audio recording was shared by a doctor, it not only caused panic and anxiety among the citizens but also created mistrust in the state against the coronavirus measures," the service said.

The security agency added that as a result of its investigation, it has identified the person causing confusion and unfounded concern among the citizens.

The detainee expressed regret over sharing the audio recording, which was based on her misconceptions and apologized to the public, admitting that she failed to think about the serious consequences of this action in the current sensitive period of the coronavirus pandemic, the report noted.

The security agency added that measures to bring the culprit to justice will be considered in line with the law.

The State Security Service urged social media users to be attentive while sharing news about the coronavirus pandemic, not to circulate inaccurate reports and quote only relevant state agencies.

As of February 1, 230,296 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 223,475 of them have recovered, and 3,136 people have died. Currently, 3,685 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

--

