By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,981 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 30.

Some 1,226 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 121,176 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 74,902 patients have recovered, 1,392 people have died. Currently, 44,882 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,342 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,728,577 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

