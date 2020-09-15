By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 138 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 15.

Some 114 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 38,517 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 35,998 patients have recovered, 566 people have died. Currently, 1,953 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,921 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,020,029 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

