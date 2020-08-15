By Trend

Different studies are underway in connection with the development of vaccines against COVID-19, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Aug. 15, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the studies, and discussions are underway with the specialists participating in the research work.

If a certified vaccine appears on the market, Azerbaijan will take steps to purchase it and provide the vaccine to its citizens, he said.

There are specialists at the Operational Headquarters to do the work, Hajiyev stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz