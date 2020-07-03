By Trend

During the initial period of the pandemic, employees of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) were sent to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, where they assessed the situation, TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on July 3, Trend reports.

“A modern testing laboratory has been created in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the chairman said.

“So far, 9,290 tests have been carried out, as a result of which 142 infected people have been detected. Of them, 126patients recovered and 11 died. Currently, medical treatment of five patients is underway,” Bayramli added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz