By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that requires residents wear respiratory protection means and keep a social distancing of up to two meters in certain venues across the country, the coronavirus task force reported in its official website on May 29.

The fines will range from $29 to $235.

Under the decision, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, individual respiratory protection means (medical masks, tissue masks, respirator, etc.) should be used in the following cases with keeping the social distance (1.5-2 meters):

- in inter-city and intra-city passenger transport means (bus, taxi, subway, railway, etc.);

- in markets, in closed catering facilities, commercial facilities and service facilities (except for cases when, depending on the type of services provided in the facilities, it is necessary to remove personal protective means);

- in territories intended for reception and servicing of citizens in buildings of state bodies;

- in the territory of buildings owned by individuals and legal entities, where services are rendered to clients;

- in offices in the open space and in production facilities;

- in enclosed spaces that are considered to be monuments of history and culture, places of worship, scientific and medical institutions, social, cultural and other such enclosed spaces;

- in queues in front of terminals at public transport stops, ticket offices, ATMs and payment terminals, commercial and service facilities;

- in public places in the open air, where people meet and are in close contact, where social distance between them cannot be maintained.

The use of masks for respiratory protection is compulsory and severe penalties will be imposed for failure to use them.

According to the proposed amendment to the Code of Administrative Offences, for violation of these requirements, individuals will be fined for 50AZN ($29.4), officials – 100AZN ($58.8), legal entities – 200AZN ($117.6). For repeated committing by the person who received the administrative penalty, individuals will be fined 100AZN ($58.8), officials 200AZN ($117.6), legal entities 400AZN ($235.3).

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 18.

As of May 31, Azerbaijan has registered 5.246 COVID-19 cases and 61 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.327.

---

