In order to prevent the massive spread of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a new decision in connection with the wearing of medical masks, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers on May 29.

According to the decision, with the condition of maintaining social distance of 1.5-2 meters, personal protection means protecting the upper respiratory tract, that is, medical masks, tissue masks, respirators and others, must be used in the following cases:

1.1 in vehicles used in intercity (inter-district) and city (district) passenger transport (bus, taxi, metro, railway transport and others);

1.2 in markets, in closed catering, trade and service facilities (except for cases when, depending on the services provided in such facilities, withdrawal of the means protecting the respiratory tracts is necessary);

1.3 in places provided for the reception and servicing of citizens in state bodies (structures);

1.4 in areas of the buildings owned by individuals and legal entities and used for customer service;

1.5 in offices with an open area and production sites;

1.6 in enclosed spaces considered to be historical and cultural monuments, in scientific and health care institutions, social, cultural and other similar objects;

1.7. in queue at public transport stops, in front of ticket offices, ATMs and payment terminals, trade and service points;

1.8. in other cases when it is impossible to keep social distance in public places in the open air, where people gather and have close contact.

2.0. Wearing individual means that protect respiratory tract does not replace other protective measures (hygiene, social distance and others) against the new type of coronavirus infection COVID-19, and the implementation of these measures should be continued.

3. Violation of the requirements of the first part of this decision entails prosecution in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan.

