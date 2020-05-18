By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, while 1 patient has died, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on May 18, Trend reports.

Presently, 1,333 patients are undergoing medical treatment in special treatment hospitals. So far, 3,387 cases of infection have been detected in the country.

story will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz