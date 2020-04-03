By Trend

Russia has transferred another 50 sets of test systems to Azerbaijan for conducting research on COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan on April 3.

As a continuation of close cooperation in the field of healthcare with Azerbaijan and in order to increase the effectiveness of the fight against the spread of coronavirus between in two states, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has transferred another 50 sets of test systems to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health for conducting 5,000 researches on COVID-19, said the report.

Since the beginning of March 2020, the Russian side has transferred 120 sets of test systems for 12,000 studies for laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The states intend to continue to make joint efforts on maintaining health and well-being of the states’ population, as well as coordinating actions to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, the report said.

