By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The Analytical Expertise Center under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health has warned citizens over methyl alcohol usage.

The warning comes after nine people were admitted to the Toxicology Department of the Clinical Medical Center in the period of March 21 to 30. Four of the patients have lost their lives. The patients had sought to prevent contracting the novel coronavirus by consuming methyl alcohol.

“It is recommended to use the disinfectant ethanol solution (medical ethyl alcohol) sold in pharmacies only for the purposes of disinfection. Ingestion of this solution in any dilution is dangerous and unacceptable,” the center’s statement reads.

Azerbaijan has registered 400 people coronavirus cases so far. Twenty-six citizens have recovered and five have died form the disease.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Minister announced on April 2 that the government might impose emergency situation due to the growing number of infected people.

