By Akbar Mammadov

On March 5-7, medical and disinfection measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic were held at the reserve and educational Institutions under the State Tourism Agency.

According to the decision of the Operative Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on disinfection measures at all educational institutions, for this purpose actions have been held in educational buildings and courtyards of Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University, Baku Tourism Vocational School and Mingachevir Tourism College.

At the same time, disinfection measures were carried out within the walls of the Narin Gala of the Shaki Upper Head State Historical and Architectural Reserve, as well as in other facilities.

Additionally, administrative buildings of the reserve, Shaki Khan Palace and its courtyard, Round Temple, Shaki khans' home museum, Shaki History and Ethnography Museum, Shaki State Art Gallery, “Craftsmen’s house” building and other facilities have also been disinfected.

Disinfection measures were also held in “Kish” History and Architecture Reserve’s facilities.

Those facilities which were disinfected have already been reopened for service since March 8.

These preventative measures are also planned to be held in other reserves under the State Tourism Agency during the period between March and April.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz