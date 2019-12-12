By Trend

Turkey will assign medical staff to Turkish diagnostic centers in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Minister of Health of Turkey Fahrettin Koja said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Koja also provided details of the work that will be carried out as part of medical tourism.

Stressing that Turkey will enter a tense period in the field of medical tourism, Koja noted that compared to last year, the number of patients arriving in Turkey increased by 30 percent.

“Over 10 months of this year, 650,000 medical tourists arrived in Turkey for treatment. We expect that by the end of the year, this number will reach 760,000. We expect 1.5 million patients and $10 billion in revenue for 2023," he said.

The minister emphasized that the international health service will play an important role in medical tourism: “In 2020, we will target 20 countries, where we plan to open health coordination departments and diagnostic centers. Against this background, we will open offices in Russia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. We intend to bring their number to 20 units next year."

"Health consultants will be assigned to the offices in the new year," the minister added.

A significant part of the health tourism work was discussed as part of the Turkish-Uzbek health business forum, which was held for the first time in Uzbekistan in December 2019.

Koja stated that it was decided to organize the forum with the member countries of the Turkish Council together with Uzbekistan. "The forum was attended by about 80 companies representing Turkish investors," he said.

The minister noted that as part of the Turkish-Uzbek health business forum, the Health Week was organized. During the event, 27 surgeons from Turkey performed various surgeries at three hospitals in Tashkent, and this practice is to be continued.

Koja said that the appointment of medical consultants is important for the medical tourism. “Next year, we will appoint the consultants in 20 countries, and Uzbekistan is one of them,” he added.

The minister noted that health consultants will be selected based on the criteria in terms of professional experience, knowledge of the language of the country they will work, and experience in the field of medical tourism.

