Baku holds Forum of Tourism Industry Subjects

In the last 20 years, the tourism sector in Azerbaijan has grown 19 times.

Goydeniz Kahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies (AATA) Public Union, said this at the Forum of Tourism Industry Subjects held in Baku, Azernews reports.

"If we do not take into account the recovery period after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, during the period covering the years 2003–2019, the number of foreigners and stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan increased by more than 3 times, and the number of overnight stays in hotels and hotel-type facilities increased by 7.6 times. In order to facilitate travel to Azerbaijan, a number of administrative procedures have been simplified, and the transport infrastructure has been improved. During the 20 years of President Ilham Aliyev's rule, the share of the sector in the non-oil economy has increased almost 4 times, from 0.7% to 3.4%, accommodation of tourists and the public, the number of employees in the catering sector increased by 6.5 times, and the total employment in this field increased by 4.1 times," he added.