Dialogue of eras: Contemporary music meets classics on stage of Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

A concert with a provocative title, "Is Old Music Still Music?" has been held at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall as part of the 3rd Baku Contemporary Music Days Festival, Azernews reports.

It was not just an evening of classical and modern works, but a real intellectual and artistic reflection on time, sound and the evolution of musical perception

From the first minutes, the audience was drawn into the atmosphere of musical exploration. Renowned musicologist Sara Timurova opened the evening with a rich and accessible story about the essence and trends of modern music, preparing the audience for a difficult but exciting musical journey.

Then two groups took the stage - the Cadenza Orchestra conducted by Samir Asadov and the BCMS ensemble led by Orkhan Gashimov. The sound of the instruments was complemented by talented soloists: Avital Cohen (flute, Switzerland), Philipp Fitin (percussion, Russia) and Farida Mammadova (soprano, Azerbaijan), each of whom added their individuality and virtuosity to the concert palette.

The concert program was a real discovery for connoisseurs of contemporary art. Two world premieres were performed for the first time:

- Alfred Zimmerlin's "Tales of Air and Earth" - a work that seems to breathe nature itself, combining the sounds of the elements.

- Deqing Wen's "Laniakea" - a cosmic sound odyssey inspired by the structure of our Universe.

And finally, the culmination of the evening was the philosophical composition of the Azerbaijani classic of modern music Faraj Karayev: "Schnell zu/g Vergangenheit oder ist eine alte Musik schon/auch k/eine Musik?!", which in a free translation can be interpreted as "At high speed into the past, or is already/still old music not/is music?!" This work became a real challenge - both to musical thinking and to the listener's perception.

The concert caused a stormy response in the audience, from deep reflection to sincere delight. It became not just a performance, but a dialogue between the past and the future, tradition and experiment, where old music found new breath in the mirror of modernity.

