Carpet Museum presents new project 'Knots of Time' [PHOTOS]

27 May 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented the project "Knots of Time", Azernews reports.

The event dedicated to International Children's Day, celebrated on June 1, opened the exhibition featuring the artworks by People's Artist, prominent graphic master, Professor Arif Huseynov, created within the framework of the new project.

Along with that, for the first time, the museum's Children's Department presented a master-class, including all stages of the carpet-making process.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova opened the event with a speech about the project "Knots of Time".

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva, People's Artist and the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists Union, Aghali Ibrahimov, sociopolitical and government figure Hasan Hasanov, Chairman of the Artistic Council of the Azad Azərbaycan Television and Radio Company, Etibar Babayev and the People's Writer Natig Rasulzade delivered speeches at the event and talked about Arif Huseynov's unique creativity.

The People's Artist Arif Huseynov thanked the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the National Carpet Museum for the organisation of the event.

The members of the Children and Youth Development Centre No. 3 successfully performed the dance composition prepared specially for this project.

Then, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition "Knots of Time".

The exhibition features more than 20 mixed technique paintings on canvas created in 2024-2025.

These works consistently complement each other in terms of theme and reflect the development stages of carpet art.

The paintings that express the artist's love for carpet art and national traditions have been compiled into a video in accordance with the storyline using AI.

During the master-classes aimed to educate children, spark their interest and instill in them love for our national heritage they participate in the processes such as sheep shearing, wool combing, spinning, and carpet weaving.

The exhibition and the master-classes will run until June 26.