Azerbaijani diaspora gathers in Riyadh to strengthen unity and cultural ties [PHOTOS]

24 May 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov, met with members of the Azerbaijani community residing in Arab countries during an official visit to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

According to Azernews, the meeting, organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev, highlighted the strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries and praised the Azerbaijani community’s positive contributions, noting their successful integration and active role in fostering mutual understanding.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Fuad Muradov emphasized the significant role of the diaspora as a bridge between nations. “Our communities in Arab countries promote Azerbaijani culture and values, particularly through cultural diplomacy, both in their countries of residence and globally. We highly value these efforts,” he stated.

Attendees were briefed on the diverse projects supported by the Committee, including Azerbaijani Houses abroad, Coordination Councils, weekend schools, and the popular Diaspora Youth Summer Camps, all of which have attracted growing interest among Azerbaijani expatriates.

The meeting also featured video presentations of President Ilham Aliyev’s speeches celebrating Azerbaijan’s victory in Garabagh. Participants engaged in a discussion session, voicing appreciation for such gatherings and offering suggestions for enhancing diaspora activities and solidarity.

In recognition of their service, the UAE Coordinator Nurana Huseynova, Oman Coordinator Saida Khalilova, and Saudi-based cardiologist Jamila Rasulova were awarded the medal “For Service in Diaspora Activities.” Additionally, new coordinators for the Azerbaijani community in Saudi Arabia were elected.

The event concluded with a cultural segment, featuring traditional Azerbaijani music and national dances, warmly received by the community.