National Art Museum's visitors enjoy Belarusian traditional palace feasts [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum's visitors have taken part in the wonderful journey through time, Azernews reports.

A unique and exciting excursion, "Traditions of palace feasts", was held in the museum as part of the exhibition "Nesvizh-Heritage of World Culture".

The project is organised jointly by the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve "Nesvizh," with the support of the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The guests of the event plunged into the atmosphere of ancient Belarusian celebrations. The excursion was conducted by the staff of the Nesvizh Museum-Reserve, enlivening the story with interactive elements with the direct participation of the audience.

The theme of the evening covered fascinating aspects - the traditions of palace and folk cuisine, the organisation of princely hunts, ancient Belarusian holidays - especially Kolyada, and, of course, an integral part of any feast - the art of dance.

This was not just an excursion, but a real cultural journey through centuries and tastes, where traditions came to life and the music of bygone times sounded.

Note that the exhibition "Nesvizh-Heritage of World Culture" consists of 23 tablets with images of the exterior and interior of the Nesvizh Castle of the 16th-18th centuries, where the museum-reserve is located, as well as photographs of the exhibition halls and a video.

Nesvizh Castle is renowned as one of Europe's most stunning castles. Its museum-reserve encompasses nearly fifty halls that serve as a unique space reflecting both ancient and contemporary Belarusian culture.

The exhibition will last until June 15, 2025.

