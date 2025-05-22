Shusha to host Children's Art Festival on Children's Day

22 May 2025 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Children's Art Festival entitled "Shusha - the Cultural Pearl of the Turkic Peoples Community" will be held on June 1 in Shusha on the occasion of International Children's Day, Azernews reports.

Schoolchildren from the Turkic states will participate in the festival, organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education.

The festival aims to further strengthen the relations of friendship between children of the Turkic-speaking states, as well as brotherhood and cooperation, to create conditions for children to worthily present the history and culture of their countries, as well as to introduce the fascinating beauty of the city of Shusha.

Around 300 members of art groups of the Turkic-speaking states will present the musical and dance culture of their countries to the audience.

The festival will also be attended by famous cultural and art figures, about 150 schoolchildren, as well as children of martyrs as spectators.

As part of the project, guests will also take part in excursions from May 26 to June 2, where they will get acquainted with the rich nature of our country, historical and architectural monuments and construction work.

