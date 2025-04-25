25 April 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

At the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, a star has been unveiled in honor of the outstanding writer, playwright, director, and producer, Rustam Ibrahimbayov, a renowned figure in Azerbaijan's literature and a merited artist of both the Azerbaijan SSR and the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The ceremony to unveil the star was attended by Rustam Ibrahimbayov's children, Fuad and Fatima Ibrahimbayova, as well as Emin Agalarov, a famous singer and businessman and People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Other notable guests included the head of the Azerbaijan Writers Union Anar Rzayev, Russian public figure Yuli Gusman, People's Writer of Azerbaijan and Cultural Advisor Jahangir Selimkhanov and many artists who had intersected with Ibrahimbayov's life and work.

The event, characterized by the melodies of films adapted from Ibrahimbayov's works, featured guests sharing their memories of this unique individual. Family, friends, and admirers of his talent spoke of the multifaceted brilliance of the acclaimed playwright and screenwriter.

The event commenced with remarks from Fuad Ibrahimbayov, who expressed gratitude to Emin Agalarov for the honor of placing his father's star on the Walk of Fame.

"We could talk endlessly about Rustam Ibrahimbayov – he was a wonderful father, a talented personality, and a person of great magnitude. I thank everyone for coming to honor his memory," Fuad stated.

His daughter, Fatima, shared heartfelt memories of her childhood at the seaside, where the Ibrahimbayov brothers built their summer residences alongside notable figures such as Tahir Salakhov and Araz Agalarov.

"This place is integral to our memories and a source of strength for us, especially for our father. Here, he found inspiration, wrote his works, conceived numerous projects, and welcomed dear guests. The fact that his star shines brightly here is nothing short of magical," she said.

Anar, head of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, noted the long-standing friendship he shared with Rustam.

"It's a pleasure to see my friend's memory honored with this star. Even more delightful is reuniting with old friends after so many years. Rustam enjoyed bringing people together, and perhaps his spirit has drawn us all here today. His light will always guide us," he concluded.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Rasim Balayev emphasized the respect embodied in their gathering: "We shared over 40 years of friendship. Rustam was a colossal figure of immense warmth. His contribution to culture is immeasurable, and his name will forever be etched in the annals of artistic history."

Russian director and television host Yuli Gusman reminisced fondly, recalling, “I grew up in this area. While there wasn't a Sea Breeze then, it was nonetheless the best beach in the world. Unveiling Rustam's star here is a momentous occasion. I urge everyone to read Rustam's books and watch his films. Today, millions of readers and viewers from around the world celebrate his legacy with us.”

Farhad Badalbayli, a People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR and rector of the Baku Academy of Music, shared warm reminisces of Rustam, highlighting him as the quintessential figure of his era.

"Every book, every screenplay from Rustam is memorable, especially since astronauts traditionally watched his film 'White Sun of the Desert' before missions for its uplifting message. Russam embodied a spirit of freedom, befriending everyone from fishermen to renowned artists."

Emin Agalarov emphasized the personal connection he had to Rustam, stating, "As a child, I spent time in Uncle Rustam's home. His door was always open. We were often surrounded by children, and he guided us, encouraging us to explore literature and cinema. In creating Sea Breeze, he too contributed to a vibrant culture that continues to flourish."

The event culminated in the unveiling of Rustam Ibrahimbayov's star, a testament to his enduring artistic contributions and a mark of respect and affection for a master whose work continues to inspire generations.

It is worth noting that the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is the first 'Walk of Fame' in Azerbaijan, dedicated to distinguished artists, musicians, actors, writers, and painters. Currently, it features 25 commemorative stars representing cultural and artistic luminaries, including Muslim Magomayev, Engelbert Humperdinck, David Foster, Vagif Mustafazade, and many other prominent figures in global culture.

The collection of stars is regularly expanded with internationally recognized names.