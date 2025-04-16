Young designers of Baku Culture and Creative Fashion Week to take part in Antalya Fashion Week [PHOTOS]

16 April 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The organizers of the first International Baku Culture and Creative Fashion Week – the head of the Center for National Clothing of Azerbaijan, member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Gulnara Khalilova, and the founder of AFWEU (representing Asia, Africa, America, and Europe) Aydin Acik – awarded certificates to young designers, Azernews reports.

They visited the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, where they presented certificates to 13 students for their participation in the project. The events were held with the involvement of university teachers.

During the meeting, the organizers noted that designers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Russia, and Turkiye, as well as local young talents, participated in the first International Baku Culture and Creative Fashion Week. Initially, it was planned for the best works of young designers to be showcased at the Fashion Week Atlas – the fashion week in Antalya, but it was later decided to give this opportunity to all participants.

The importance of further developing the abilities of youth in the fashion industry was emphasized during the meeting.

The Fashion Week Atlas, scheduled for May 29-30 with the participation of Azerbaijani young designers, will be a significant event. And all this is being done without any financial costs! Thus, young talents will be able to present their collections alongside well-known designers at the international Fashion Week in Turkiye!

Such important support for young designers from Aydin Acik and Gulnara Khalilova, as well as the opportunity to gain international experience, deserves high praise.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.