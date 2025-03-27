Baku Culture and Art Fashion Week kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

The first Baku Culture and Art Fashion Week, organized by AFWEU, has officially opened at the Stone Chronicle Museum, Azernews reports.

The national director is Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno Designers, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies. The general producer is Aydin Acik, the founder of AFWEU Fashion Week and a Turkish designer.

AFWEU represents Asia, Africa, America, and Europe.Its main mission is to spread a universal language of fashion and culture, discover new talents, and help them gain recognition on the international stage. AFWEU has been held in many countries and is taking place in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The opening featured a runway show by Cizgi by Gulnara Khalilova, followed by collections from Banu Gaidar (Kazakhstan), Cellesterra (Russia), Gözde İşbilir (Turkiye), and emerging designers ADRA (graduates of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts). The evening's host was Honored Cultural Worker Leyla Guliyeva. The stylist and makeup artist was Sabina Imanova.

Baku Culture and Art Fashion Week offers a unique experience where history and culture intersect with fashion. Reflecting Baku’s rich cultural heritage and history, the Stone Chronicle Museum was chosen as the perfect venue for this year's Fashion Week.

Designers present modern and innovative collections, each show prepared with concepts that reflect the aesthetic and artistic values of cultural elements.

The project also features special performances aimed at developing the fashion industry, fostering collaboration between representatives of various fields, and contributing to the development of tourism and the economy.

