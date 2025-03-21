TURKSOY SecGen shares Novruz greetings with Azerbaijani People [VIDEO]

21 March 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) Sultan Raev congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Novruz holiday through a video message, Azernews reports.

"Dear and respected Azerbaijani sisters and brothers. On behalf of the TURKSOY General Secretariat and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

The Novruz holiday creates a wonderful foundation for the awakening of pure feelings in nature and hearts, the strengthening of the threads of sincerity, kindness and brotherhood between people, and the increase of their care and attention to each other.

The remembrance of our loved ones, reconciliation of grievances, and the establishment of mutual good relations between people are the wonderful traditions of Novruz that have been formed for centuries.

I congratulate each of you on this wonderful holiday! I wish the entire Azerbaijani people good health, happiness, and peace. Happy holiday, Dear Azerbaijan!," he said in his congratulatory message.