Novruz celebrations held in Poland with Azerbaijani cultural showcase [PHOTOS]

20 March 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

An event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland. The event gathered Azerbaijani, Polish, and international students studying at the university.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova highlighted the ancient roots of Novruz in Azerbaijan, emphasizing its unique customs and its representation of renewal and revival. She noted that great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi wrote about Novruz traditions in his "Khamsa".

Vice-Rector of Adam Mickiewicz University Rafal Witkowski commended the active participation of Azerbaijani students in organizing the celebrations, calling it a remarkable initiative and extending his Novruz greetings to attendees.

The event featured Azerbaijani songs and dances performed by both Azerbaijani and international students, along with presentations on the country’s rich cultural heritage and Novruz traditions.

Additionally, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the head of the Center for Azerbaijani Studies at the University of Warsaw, Shahla Kazimova, delivered a lecture on "Azerbaijani Novruz: traditions and symbols" at the Asia and Pacific Museum in Warsaw. The audience learned about Novruz history, charshanbas (four pre-holiday Tuesdays), traditional holiday tables, and customs.

At the end of the events, guests were presented with Novruz khonchas prepared by the embassy.