Mystery Ensemble invites you to immense in atmosphere of iconic sci-fi movie

A wonderful concert will take place in the fantastically atmospheric Chamber and Organ Hall, Azernews reports.

With 1,000 flickering candles, you are invited to fully immerse yourself in the poignant world of the iconic sci-fi film "Interstellar," accompanied by the popular Mystery Ensemble in the atmospheric interiors of the 19th century.

The mesmerizing soundtracks of this sci-fi epic by Christopher Nolan were composed by one of the greatest film composers of our time, Hans Zimmer.

Let's recall the plot of "Interstellar" - this is the atmosphere we will be transported to this evening! As drought, dust storms, and the extinction of plants lead humanity into a food crisis, a group of explorers and scientists embark on a journey to find a planet with suitable conditions for humanity...

The mysterious magic of the concert will be created by the unique connection between the musicians and the architecture and light surrounding them. The flickering of a thousand candles under the arches of this atmospheric concert hall, along with the majestic organ, will help the ensemble transport the audience into the mysterious world of music.

This unique musical adventure will undoubtedly become one of the warmest, most beautiful, and cozy memories of your March 2025. Be sure to grab tickets for one of the most romantic concerts this spring!

The concert organizers are RED EVENTS & Distribution Ltd.