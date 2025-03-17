Russia’s Federation Council Chairwoman visits National Carpet Museum in Baku [PHOTOS]

17 March 2025 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko visited on Monday the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Amina Malikova, Director of the Museum, provided detailed information about the history, activities, collections of the museum, as well as the Azerbaijani art of carpet-making, which made a deep impression on the Speaker of Russia's Federation Council.

Speaker Valentina Matviyenko wished success to the Museum’s staff in its activities aimed at preserving and promoting the unique cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan.

Valentina Matviyenko was presented with the "Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum" book dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the museum.