Baku hosts "Open Poetry Microphone with Irana Gasimova" [PHOTOS]
Baku has hosted another evening within the project "Open Poetry Microphone with Irana Gasimova", Azernews reports.
During the evening, famous poets of Azerbaijan, as well as poetry lovers, recited poems in Russian and Azerbaijani languages.
The event was attended by poets and reciters, including Nathalie, Inga Bakholdina, Eldar Jangirbayov, Saida Subhi, Gasim Khalilov, Leyli Salayeva, Firuz Mammadov, Nazrin Jafarli, Nargiz Tahirova, Nigar Majidova, Aykhan Ibrahimov, Natella Karimova, Arzu Muradova, Ibrahim Imamaliyev, Nigar Babayeva, Ilhama Aslanova.
Irana Gasimova is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, laureate of the Azerbaijani Golden Pen Prize. She is the author of several poetry collections.
Her works include satirical play "What Women Want", poetic performance KinoLirika and poetic play "Man and Woman".
She gives poets the opportunity to express themselves through various projects, including "Classics of Poetry with Irana Gasimova", "Poetry Battle with Irana Gasimova", "Open Poetry Microphone with Irana Gasimova", etc.
