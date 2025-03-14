Khatai Arts Center to host group exhibition "Hüsnünə Aşiq"
Shatu Art Group will present a group exhibition "Hüsnünə Aşiq" on March 15, Azernews reports.
The exhibition will take place at Khatai Arts Center in Baku.
Along with miniatures, tezhibs, calligraphy and painting, examples of folk art will be presented - tekelduz, gurama, artistic embroidery, etc.
The main goal of the exhibition is to promote and preserve national spiritual values, and pass them on to future generations.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
