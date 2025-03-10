Azerbaijan celebrates 152 years of theatrical traditions [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

On March 10, theater figures in Azerbaijan celebrate its professional holiday-National Theater Day, Azernews reports.

This significant date is celebrated annually on March 10 in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated March 1, 2013.

The date was not chosen by chance. On March 10, 1873, a group of amateur actors from the Baku Real School performed Mirza Fatali Akhundov's comedy, "The Adventures of the Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate."

This performance laid the groundwork for the national theater in Azerbaijan, with significant contributions from figures like Hasan bay Zardabi and Najaf bay Vazirov.

The Azerbaijani philanthropist and industrial magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev funded the construction of Baku's first theater building.

The Azerbaijani state pays great attention to the development of theater. It supports various initiatives and programs aimed at enhancing theatrical arts, promoting cultural events, and encouraging talented artists.

National Leader of Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev was a strong supporter of the theater arts, and his legacy is continued today by President Ilham Aliyev.

In 2006, Azerbaijan adopted the Law "On Theater and Theatrical Activity," highlighting the importance the state places on theatrical arts.

Subsequently, in 2007, President Aliyev issued an order focused on developing Azerbaijani theater.

In 2009, President Aliyev approved a comprehensive program for theater's growth covering the years 2009-2019.

The Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union also grew into a strong organization, helping to promote theater and its growth in Azerbaijan.

Known as the oldest creative group in the Caucasus. It was established in the late 19th century and includes not only Azerbaijani artists but also many foreign actors who worked in Baku during that time.

The Union started out in 1897 as the "Union of Artists." It changed its name several times over the years: to the "Union of Muslim Artists" in 1917, "Union of Turkic Actors" in 1920, and "Azerbaijan Theatre Society" in 1945. Finally, on February 27, 1987, it was renamed to "The Union of Theatre Workers of Azerbaijan," which it remains today.

The groups that came before the Union were led by notable individuals like Sultan Majid Ganizade, Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev, and the Hajibayli brothers, among others.

In later years, the Theater Society was directed by leaders such as Shovkat Mammadova, Rza Tahmasib, Marziyya Davudova, and others.

Today, Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union carries out projects that help develop the national theater scene. It works closely with government culture organizations, creative unions, and educational institutions.

The year 2025 marks the 152nd anniversary of Azerbaijan National Theater, known for its rich history and traditions.

A new chapter in Azerbaijani theater has begun, characterized by innovative performances staged by creative teams and cooperation with prestigious theaters in Europe and beyond.

In February, Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater and Georgia's Shota Rustaveli National Theater signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at promoting international collaboration.

The agreement was officially signed by the director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater Ilham Asgarov and the director of the Shota Rustaveli National Theater Givi Guntadze.

The MoU aims to strengthen the relationship between the two theatres and also greatly enhance the overall cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Moreover, the agreement on celebrating Azerbaijan National Theater Day was reached between director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent Akif Marifli and director of the Mukimi Uzbek State Musical Theater Azim Mullakhanov.

Over the years, Azerbaijani theaters have proudly represented the country at international events held in many countries.

Renowned directors, choreographers, and theater artists from abroad have been invited to stage performances in Azerbaijan. Foreign theater groups have also come to Azerbaijan for performances.

The growing interest in theater within society is leading to the creation of new forms of theatrical activities. The successes of Azerbaijani theater are still ahead.

The theater workers in the country strive to achieve even greater success in the coming years through exciting stage productions.