Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 18 2025

Uzbekistan to host concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli [PHOTO]

18 February 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan to host concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli [PHOTO]
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Slider Image 1
Uzbekistan to host concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli [PHOTO] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more