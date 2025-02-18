Uzbekistan to host concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli [PHOTO]

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Akif Marifli has met with the director of the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theater Ramiz Usmanov have discussed prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the celebration of the 140th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir Hajibayli, an outstanding composer of Azerbaijan, the founder of the national opera and the author of the first opera in the East.

Attention was drawn to the fact that national musical plays began to be created in Uzbekistan in the early 1920s, based on the works "The Cloth Peddler" and "Leyli and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibayli.

In this regard, the importance of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer in the formation and development of professional theatre in Uzbekistan, as well as in the training of artistic personnel for the country, was emphasized.

It was emphasized at the meeting that Uzeyir Hajibayli is one of the central figures in the history of musical art of Azerbaijan. His legacy includes not only operas but also comedies, works for chamber orchestras, as well as many other masterpieces that have received recognition in the international arena.

During the meeting, at the suggestion of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, a decision was made to hold a joint concert in Uzbekistan with the participation of Azerbaijani and Uzbek artists.

This event will become a symbol of cultural exchange and friendship between our peoples, as well as an expression of respect for the work of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Uzeyir Hajibayli significantly shaped national musical identity, achieving the distinction of composing the first opera in the Islamic world.

His opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) drew upon traditional folk music and dance, forms of expression transmitted orally.

Hajibeyli's subsequent operas, including "Sheyh Sanan," "Rustam and Sohrab," "Asli and Karam," "Shah Abbas," "Khurshudbanu and Harun," and "Leyli," also prominently featured national folk music elements, particularly mugham.

Beyond opera, Hajibayli composed three comedies: "Husband and Wife" (1910), "If not this one, that one" (1911), and "Arshin Mal Alan" (1913).

"Arshin Mal Alan," or "The Cloth Peddler," stands out as one of his most beloved and enduring operettas.

This operetta has enjoyed widespread international success, with performances in numerous languages across over 60 countries, encompassing the U.S., Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkiye.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The centre was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural centre has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Founded in 1941, the National Institute of Musical Arts is regarded as one of the largest music educational institutions in Uzbekistan.

The institute provides high-quality educational programs that focus on national music fundamentals and training talented musicians on an international scale.

In 2025, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Arts.

The MoC envisages that the parties will carry out relevant work to further expand relations between the relevant institutions of the two countries in the fields of culture, art, music, education, science, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint projects.