ICESCO to host 3rd Youth Knowledge Forum

17 February 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 3rd Youth Knowledge Forum will take place at ICESCO headquarters in Rabat, on February 20-21, Azernews reports citing ICESCO.

Themed "Knowledge is the Future", the forum is organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as part of ICESCO's commitment to youth empowerment.

The forum aims to support young people and foster creativity and innovation in knowledge transfer, dissemination, and localization worldwide. It provides an interactive space for youth to connect with experts, expand their knowledge, and collaborate with peers from across the globe.

The event will address key issues such as promoting economic recovery through knowledge and skills, the importance of building networks and partnerships, and the development of a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem. Experts will examine how artificial intelligence and digital transformation are reshaping education, labor, and innovation systems, as well as the challenges and opportunities that come with these changes. Discussions will focus on bridging educational gaps, equipping youth with future-ready skills, strengthening regional and international cooperation, and enabling young leaders to harness knowledge in innovative ways. The goal is to foster social cohesion, support entrepreneurship, and drive sustainable development.

Dr Salim Al Malik, Director-General of ICESCO, stated that hosting this international forum at the Organization’s headquarters in Rabat marks the culmination of ICESCO’s Year of Youth, celebrated under the generous patronage of H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The initiative featured numerous activities benefiting young people in the Islamic world, particularly in the fields of technology, creativity, and innovation, while also promoting the values of peace, coexistence, and civilizational dialogue.

The ICESCO Director-General emphasized that the Organization prioritizes youth, recognizing their essential role in shaping a prosperous future and advancing sustainable development. He stressed that ICESCO, through its various initiatives and programs, aims to build young people’s capacities in knowledge and technology, equipping them with the necessary skills for future professions and enabling them to keep pace with rapid global developments.

Dr. Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, affirmed that the Knowledge Youth Forum will continue its mission of empowering youth and enhancing their role in shaping the future of knowledge globally. He noted that this year’s edition serves as a platform for bringing together young creative talents, fostering innovation, and facilitating knowledge transfer to support the development of knowledge-based societies.

"The active participation of young people from the Muslim world adds a strategic dimension to the Forum, as their experiences reflect the power of knowledge in addressing challenges and driving positive change. The Foundation is committed to strengthening regional and international cooperation to activate the role of young leaders and establish a knowledge system that aligns with their ambitions while contributing to sustainable development across all sectors," he added.

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor and Director of the UNDP Knowledge Project, emphasized that the Youth Knowledge Forum aligns with a shared vision of empowering youth to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainable development.

"The Youth Knowledge Forum, themed ‘Knowledge is the Future,’ embodies our vision of equipping youth to lead in innovation and sustainable development by providing a dialogue platform that brings together young people, decision-makers, and experts to promote knowledge exchange and foster a society built on innovation and cooperation. Discussions on the future of knowledge in light of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, as well as the role of knowledge in youth empowerment, will contribute to finding sustainable solutions to future challenges. The Knowledge Project is committed to providing tools and partnerships that enable young people to harness their potential and make a tangible, positive impact on their communities," he stated.

Beyond its discussions, the two-day forum will equip young participants with the tools and networks needed to transform their ideas into real-world solutions, positioning knowledge as a key driver of sustainable development. By creating a dynamic environment that supports the production, exchange, and application of knowledge, the event aims to generate a lasting, meaningful impact.

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) was founded by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in May 1979. With 53 member states, the working languages of ICESCO are Arabic, English and French.

ICESCO's objectives are "to strengthen and promote cooperation among the Member States in the fields of education, science, culture and communication; consolidate understanding among peoples inside and outside Member State; contribute to world peace and security through various means; publicize the true image of Islam and Islamic culture; promote dialogue among civilizations, cultures and religions; encourage cultural interaction and foster cultural diversity in the Member States while preserving cultural identity and intellectual integrity."

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.