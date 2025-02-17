Book "Khojaly: Witnesses Speak" published in Uzbek

17 February 2025 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

On the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the book "Khojaly: Witnesses Speak" has been published in Uzbek, Azernews reports.

The author of the book is a writer-publicist, Doctor of Philosophy in Historical Sciences, and Presidential Scholar Irada Alili.

Irada Alili said that the book was translated into Uzbek with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating in Uzbekistan:

"The Khojaly genocide is the most terrible atrocity of humanity. The book contains the memories of the witnesses of that bloody night of February 26, 1992, and the opinions of the youth of Khojaly. We must introduce our truth to the world, show that we are right, and say what is right. This book is already the 13th language (Azerbaijani, Russian, English, Turkish, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Arabic, Finnish, Dutch, Urdu, Uzbek) that has been translated and published."

It should be noted that the book's foreword was written by Professor Elmira Suleymanova. The editor is poet-publicist and presidential scholarship holder Azada Novruzova. A presentation ceremony for the book is planned to be held in the near future.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Some 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.