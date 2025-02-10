Chamber and Organ Music Hall to hold series of concerts [PHOTOS]

10 February 2025 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A number of concerts will be held at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirkha), Azernews reports.

On February 18, the Azerbaijan State String Quartet will hold a concert entitled "Chamber Music Evening". The program will feature the string quartet (B minor, op. 11) by S. Barber and the 14th string quartet “Death and the Maiden” (D minor) by F. Schubert.

On February 20, at an event dedicated to the music of the Baroque era, listeners will travel to the ancient era. Soloists Khurshid Abdullayeva (harpsichord) and Ilham Nazarov (countertenor) will take part in the musical evening, performing works by A. Vivaldi, J. S. Bach, D. Scarlatti, G. F. Handel, G. B. Platti and D. Cimarosa.

The Evening of Chamber Music will be held on February 21 with the participation of the artists of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. The concert program will feature works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

An evening of organ music dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide will be held on February 26.

The event will feature the student orchestra of the Baku Music Academy (artistic director and conductor Uzeyir Mammadov).

The soloists of the evening will be Honored Artists Farida Mammadova (soprano) and Ilham Nazarov (countertenor), as well as laureates of international competitions, organists Nigar Mammadova and Aliheydar Aydin.

The program will feature works by J. S. Bach, G. B. Pergolesi, T. Albinoni, J. Haydn, F. Liszt and G. Garayev. The artistic director of the concert is Honored Artist, Professor Takhira Yagubova.