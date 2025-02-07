Books by national writer presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Republican Youth Library has hosted a presentation of the books "We" and "Suitcase", consisting of poetry and prose samples by poet, writer, translator, screenwriter, and member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Khanum Aydin, Azernews reports.

Director of the Republican Youth Library Aslan Jafarov, who spoke at the presentation ceremony, said that the works reflect sincerity and the deepest, most sensitive feelings of a person.

Speaking about the author's extensive and multifaceted creativity, Director General of the Azerbaijan Literature Foundation Varis Yolchuyev noted that he translated her profound works into the Azerbaijani language.

Honored Artist Intigam Gasimzadeh said that Khanum Aydin is a prose writer with a poetic nature and that her stories "Sparrow" and "Colorful Butterflies" touch on sensitive moments that will touch the heart of every reader, and that she has collaborated with the author for many years.

Editor-in-Chief of the magazine "Ulduz" Gulu Agsas spoke about his first acquaintance with the author and said that the poet's poems are perfect examples of verse.

Head of the Department of the Political Documents Archive of the Azerbaijan Presidential Administration Lamiya Hasanova, Editor-in-Chief of the Republican "Book of Remembrance" Editorial Office Nazakat Mammadova, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the magazine "Azerbaijan" Sudaba Agabalayeva, Honored Journalist Zemfira Maharramli, writer Yunus Oghuz, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor, Writer-Publicist Sharaf Jalilli, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Fakhriyya Lilpar, AzTV employee, writer-publicist Tarana Bakirgizi and others shared their thoughts on the successful activities of Khanum Aydin.