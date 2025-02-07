Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater holds concert in honor of national composer [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has presented a concert program consisting of songs by the composer, laureate of the State Prize and the Istiglal State Order, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tofig Guliyev (1917-2000), Azernews reports.

The concert featured the composer's most popular songs performed by the theater's soloists, accompanied by the theater's instrumental ensemble under the direction of artistic director Mirkhalid Salayev, giving nostalgic moments and unforgettable bright emotions.

Tofig Guliyev is a luminary of national art who opened a new page in the musical culture of Azerbaijan, laying the foundations of pop and jazz music.

He is the successor of the traditions of Azerbaijani professional music, laid by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the creator of a new musical and cultural genre - pop and jazz music. In different years of his life, Tofig Guliyev worked in important areas of the musical culture of the republic - he taught at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy), was the artistic director, and later the director of the Azerbaijan Philharmonic (now the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall), and took direct part in the creation of the first jazz band in Azerbaijan.

The author of five musical comedies, waltzes, preludes, variations for piano, the outstanding composer is also known as an irreplaceable performer of pop music. The lyrical, cheerful, optimistic songs of the composer are eternal, and to this day they are heard at various concerts and in films.