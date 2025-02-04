State Film Fund recognizes Arif Safarov's contributions to national cinema [PHOTOS]

4 February 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Honored Cultural Worker Arif Safarov is celebrating his 80th birthday this year, Azernews reports.

The jubilee of the film producer was commemorated with a special event at the Azerbaijan State Film Fund. A number of public and cultural figures attended the celebration.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev presented congratulatory letters to the hero of the day from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers, and AzerbaijanFilm studio

It was noted that Arif Safarov's career at the AzerbaijanFilm studio began in 1969, and over the years he has worked with many famous directors and actors.

Arif Safarov worked on such films as "Qayınana", "İstintaq", "Qəribə adam", "Qızıl uçurum", "Bağlı qapı", "Asif, Vasif, Ağasif", "Musiqi müəllimi", "Pəncərə", "Etiraf", "Ağ atlı oğlan", "Özgə vaxt", "Dolu" and others.

At one time he was awarded the title of "Excellent Worker of USSR Cinematography".

In their remarks, Honored Artists Anvar Abludzh, Elchin Musaoglu, Mushfig Hatamov, Honored Cultural Workers Azer Guliyev, Yusif Sheykhov, Nadir Aliyev, Honored Artist Javanshir Khadiyev, producer Tofig Musayev, director of the Nizami Cinema Center Ali-Sattar Guliyev, Chairperson of the YAP Women's Society of Yasamal district Gulnara Amirguliyeva stressed the role of the hero of the day in the development of national cinematography, conveyed their congratulations.

A film producer is not just an intermediary between the creative team and financial investors, but a real one-man band who holds all the strings of the management of a film project in his hands, brings to life the director's vision, while ensuring that the project is not only creatively expressive but also financially successful.

The film producer is entrusted with a great deal of work and responsibility in the implementation of the project, and among the tasks are finding funding for the project, participating in the selection of the script or its development, assistance in casting, participation in the production of the film, post-production, marketing strategy, etc.

The attendees were also shown footage from films on which the well-known film producer worked.

In conclusion, Arif Safarov expressed gratitude for organizing the event.

Azerbaijan State Film Fund continues to highlight the legacy of Azerbaijani cinema figures through various events.

