Heydar Aliyev Palace marks centennial of People's Poet Nabi Khazri [PHOTOS]

4 February 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku has hosted a literary and musical evening titled "Sea, Sky, Love" to mark the 100th anniversary of the People's Poet of Azerbaijan, public figure, laureate of the State Prizes Nabi Khazri (Nabi Babayev), Azernews reports.

The Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, writer and playwright Ilgar Fahmi spoke about the life and work of the People's Poet Nabi Khazri, who brought a unique artistic language to national poetry.

The outstanding master of words enriched literature with new poetic images, glorifying the purity of the spiritual world of man and calling for living with high ideals.

The poetry of Nabi Khazri, glorifying the beauty of nature and instilling a sense of attachment to the native land, is characterized by deep lyricism and a philosophical attitude to life. His poems also became a source of inspiration for composers. It was under the influence of the rhythmic, emotional harmony of these poems that our composers created many beautiful songs. Dramatic works by Nabi Khazri were successfully staged in Azerbaijani theatres and earned fame for the author.

Arzu Babayev, the son of Nabi Khazri, shared memories of his father, who always had a heart for his native land and who, unfortunately, was not destined to see the liberation of Garabagh.

In his poems, Nabi Khazri seemed to yearn for the future victory of Azerbaijan and at the same time saw it - these emotions were a poetic contribution to the fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani people and faith in their future. Nabi Khazri also carried out fruitful activities as a public figure and did a lot to promote national culture in foreign countries.

Gratitude was expressed for organizing the evening, and the role of the state in recognizing the merits of the poet, and preserving his creative heritage was emphasized as well.

The concert program featured famous cultural and artistic figures and featured photo materials and video installations.

The literary and musical evening was held in a warm atmosphere, leaving a lasting impression on all present.

Photo Credits: Ramin Aslanov