Azerbaijan Youth Day celebrated with GenZ FEST [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Youth Day has been celebrated with the GenZ FEST at Bazar Meydanı in the White City, Azernews reports.

More than 5,000 students participated in the festival, organized by the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU) with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

The main goal of the event, dedicated to February 2 – Youth Day, established by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1997, is to unite students from higher and secondary vocational educational institutions on this special day and to once again emphasize the attention and care shown to the youth of Azerbaijan.

It also aims to create a stress-free environment following exam sessions and to further strengthen the ties between students and the state.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the UYSO Rashad Zeynalov, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Gadir Khalilov, and Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education Nijat Mammadli emphasized that when Youth Day was established in 1997, it was not celebrated in other CIS countries or Eastern Europe.

They pointed out that the National Leader Heydar Aliyev always prioritized youth and that this policy continues successfully under President Ilham Aliyev, who has created significant opportunities for the youth.

The speakers urged the victorious Azerbaijani youth to contribute to the development of the country by working on themselves, being active in youth projects, and taking full advantage of state programs.

It was underscored that even greater successes would be achieved in the future, thanks to the energy, creative ideas, and bolder decisions of the youth.

During the event, various musical and dance performances were showcased, along with quizzes and competitions organized for the attendees.

Azerbaijan celebrates National Youth Day on February 2.

The public holiday traces its origins to the First Youth Forum, which was held in 1996.

A year later, National Leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree declaring February 2 the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

Youth policy has always been a priority in Azerbaijan, with young people playing a major role in the country's public life.

The state youth policy is a defined system of priorities and measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for young people to realize their knowledge, skills, and natural potential.

As a result of this state policy, many young people in Azerbaijan have achieved their full potential in various spheres of life. A series of events were held across the country as part of the celebration.