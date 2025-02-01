Youth Day celebrated at Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan

1 February 2025 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

An event was held to celebrate Youth Day at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The event brought together employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, figures from science, culture, and art, members of the diaspora, public representatives, and students.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, spoke about the significance of Youth Day, established in 1997 by the National Leader of the Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. He emphasized that both Azerbaijani and Uzbek youth receive great attention and care from their respective governments. Guliyev highlighted the achievements under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, noting the growing prominence of young people in various positions. He also stressed the importance of raising the next generation in accordance with national values.

Shukhrat Tokhtasimov, Rector of the State Academy of Choreography of Uzbekistan, discussed the ongoing cooperation with the Baku Choreography Academy and joint initiatives, including the publication of related books.

Eldor Shermanov, Rector of the Yunus Rajabi Institute of Musical Art of Uzbekistan, praised Azerbaijan's youth policy, noting that Uzbekistan is also working on strengthening its youth initiatives. He pointed out that 2024 had been declared the "Year of Support for Youth and Business" in Uzbekistan by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The event featured a cultural program with performances by the “Azerbaijan” dance ensemble from the Cultural Center and the “Navbahor” Uzbek State Dance Ensemble. Additionally, Aslana Aliyeva, a student from the Baku Choreography Academy, performed Azerbaijani national dances, while Uzbek singer Dilnoza Akbarova and Azerbaijani performers Vahid Aliyev and Fatima Isgandarova sang Azerbaijani and Uzbek songs.