Culture Ministry, Composers' Union announce music competition

31 January 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Composers' Union have announced a national competition in orchestral and choral composition dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the glorious Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the competition is to identify new works that reflect the great Victory of Azerbaijan at a high professional level under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, distinguished by the perfection of form, depth of content, patriotic ideas and meeting literary and artistic criteria.

Only new orchestral and choral works that have not been previously performed or published anywhere can be submitted to the competition. Only persons with higher professional composition education can participate, there are no age restrictions.

The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of 7,000 manats, the second-place winner will receive 5,000 manats, and the third-place winner will receive 3,000 manats.

Participants must submit the score of the work and a CD recording (electronic) to the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan by October 1, after which the works will be evaluated by a jury.