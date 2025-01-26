Al Jazeera presents program about Azerbaijani mugham

26 January 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Qatari television channel Al Jazeera has presented a program about Azerbaijani mugham, Azernews reports.

The channel's journalist Nick Clark featured an interview with People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fargana Gasimova in the half-hour program.

He noted that Alim Gasimov is a master whose voice captivates audiences around the world, and his performance brings the ancient art into the contemporary world.

Performers Alim Gasimov and Fargana Gasimova shared their thoughts on the art of mugham.

Mugham, renowned as the major genre of Azerbaijan's classical folk music, has gone through a long path of development.

The mugham modes are associated not only with scales but with an orally transmitted collection of melodies and melodic fragments that performers use in the course of improvisation.

The mugham contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah, Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun, and three collateral kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other forms..

In 1960-1970, a completely new mugham style emerged in Azerbaijan.

Vagif Mustafazade is considered the founder of the Azerbaijani jazz-mugham, who blended the two music styles.

In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". It was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008

Nowadays, mugham art continues to live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.