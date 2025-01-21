Azerbaijani and Turkish artists fascinate art enthusiasts in Paris [PHOTOS]

21 January 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

The UNESCO Community Association (UCA) has presented the exhibition La Magie des fetes d'hiver (The Magic of Winter Holidays).

The project was organized by the Togrul Narimanbayov Association in honor of the beginning of 2025.

The main goal of the event is to promote rich Azerbaijani art in France and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

The exhibition displayed art pieces by students of the art studios of Margarita Karimova-Sokolova (Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Germany), Leyla Aliyeva (Azerbaijan), Asmer Narimanbayova (France) in various genres and techniques, as well as photographs by Azerbaijani and Turkish authors.

Togrul Narimanbayov (1930-2013) was an outstanding representative of the Azerbaijani art of painting, laureate of State Prizes of the USSR and the Republic of Azerbaijan, People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan.

His first painting "Dawn over the Caspian" (1957) was on display at the exhibition in Moscow.

The painting fascinated art lovers with an unconventional approach to the topic of work, a romantic uplift, distinctive individual pictorial language, sincerity and intimacy of the captured images.

The master of brush gained worldwide fame for his works in all genres of fine arts. His bright works created in various fields such as landscapes, portraits, monumental paintings, illustrations and theater painting are characterized by genre diversity, aesthetic perfection and a unique style.

Togrul Narimanbayov loved to paint very large canvases and murals, some of which can be seen at the Baku Puppet Theater.

He also designed sets for ballets by Azerbaijani composers and did a magnificent set of illustrations for a 1988 edition of the Turkic epic "The Book of Dada Gorgud".

In his art, Togrul Narimanbayov brilliantly synthesized East and West. He always admired French Romanticism, while his favorite artists were Eugene Delacroix and Gustave Courbet.

One can describe his drawings as a fairy tale, inviting one to a far away wonderland.

Despite the pressures on Soviet artists to conform to Socialist Realism, he remained true to his own expressive, emotional style.

The leitmotif of Togrul Narimanbayov's art was his great love for his native country. With special tenderness and trembling he drew the Old City, the Maiden Tower, minarets of ancient mosques.

The rich traditions of Azerbaijani art, samples of antique miniatures and carpet weaving played a great role in the development of Togrul Narimanbayov, as a great master.

Togrul Narimanbayov also influenced the formation of artistic and aesthetic vision of many artists.

One of the biggest achievements of the artist is his contribution to the creation of Azerbaijani classical painting, helping the country to define its cultural identity and originality.

The prominent artist died in 2013 at the age of 83 in Paris, leaving behind an astounding long legacy in contemporary art.

The artist's daughter, Asmar Narimanbayova, also devoted herself to the art.

Her art works have been showcased in many prestigious galleries and museums not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

Narimanbayova's art never ceases to amaze with a riot of colors.

Founded by Asmar Narimanbayova, Togrul Narimanbayova Association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world.

The association successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.