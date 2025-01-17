Umid 2025 Arts Contest brings together young talents [PHOTOS]

17 January 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Umid 2025 Arts Contest has taken place at Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews reports.

The two-day art competition was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

This year, more than a thousand participants from Baku and the regions of the republic took part in the Umid 2025 Arts Contest, which has been held for nine years to identify talented youth.

They competed in appropriate age groups (individually, as part of duets and groups) and demonstrated their performances in various types of art, including pop and classical vocals, folk and classical instruments, modern and classical dances, fine arts and artistic reading, folklore, etc. Inclusive participants also performed in the competition.

All the performances were assessed by a professional jury, which in various nominations included - Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Mubariz Aliyev, Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Honored Art Worker Rimma Mammadova, Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Honored Artist Elnara Kebirlinskaya, Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Honored Teacher Naiba Shahmammadova, Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy Arzu Rzayeva, Teacher of the Gymnasium of Arts, Doctor of Philosophy Sevda Aghayeva, Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy Nurida Abbasova, Teacher of the Gymnasium of Arts, winner of the Mugham TV Contest Vugar Musali, Honored Artist, tar player Vusal Iskandarli, Teacher of the Baku Academy of Choreography Ulviya Hasanova, Senior Teacher of the Baku Music Academy, Cavalier of the Order "Taraggi" Konul Akhundova, choreographer Natavan Aliyeva.

"This festival serves to awaken children's interest in various areas of culture, develop creative abilities, identify and support new talents. We are very happy that we help children and young people on this path," said the founder of the project, President of Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov.

Participants who particularly distinguished themselves in the competition were awarded the Grand Prix and prize diplomas.

