People's Artist Malakhanum Ayyubova holds meeting in Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

A meeting with mugham singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Malakhanum Ayyubova has taken place at Shamakhi Center for Creative Education, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional Department of Culture as part of the "Friend of the Master" project.

The Acting Director of the Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center of Culture Vugar Humbatov, and chief consultant of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional Department of Culture Rafail Taghizade, welcomed the participants of the event.

In their remarks, they stressed that the project was implemented with the aim of popularizing culture, stimulating the creativity of children and youth, and exchanging experiences of famous cultural figures with young talents.

At the event, moderated by Riad Jabrayilov, the artist spoke about her life and work, the history and development of the art of mugham, popularization, and principles of teaching in the national musical culture.

Malakhanum Ayyubova, along with her students Rena Mekhraliyeva and Avazkhan Azizov performed several mughams and tasnifs accompanied by Vusal Gasimov (tar) and Anar Yusub (kamancha) at the meeting, which turned into a master class.

In addition, Zahra Bakhishova, a 4th-grade student of the Gobustan Children's Art School named after Rashid Behbudov (teacher Nana Gaibova) and a 2nd-grade student of the Tekla village music school in the Gobustan district Deniz Bagiyev (teacher Bayram Huseynaghali) also performed folk songs.

They were accompanied by Kanan Aliyev (tar), Nazrin Jafarzade (kamancha), Vugar Allahverdiyev (tar), Ruhid Allahverdiyev (kamancha), Eldar Karimov (nagara), Bakhish Binyatov (balaban).

Within the framework of the "Friend of the Master" project, it is planned to organize educational, musical, and interactive meetings in Baku and the regions of the country with prominent figures of culture and art.

