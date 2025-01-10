Int'l Mugham Center celebrates 105th anniversary of prominent mugham singer [PHOTOS]

A commemorative event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the prominent mugham singer, People's Artist Hajibaba Huseynov has been held at the International Mugham Center as part of the "Nadir muğam ifaçıları" (Unique Mugham Performers) project, Azernews reports.

Addressing the event, the director of the center, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade, stressed that events honoring renowned mugham performers and singers are regularly organized at the artistic institution he leads.

Speaking about Hajibaba Huseynov's invaluable contributions to Azerbaijan's mugham and ghazal arts, Sahib Pashazade underlined that many of his compositions have become part of the musical heritage and are widely recognized in mugham performance.

"Hajibaba Huseynov paid great attention to folk creativity. He used examples of folk creativity sung in various regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Turkey and Iraq, in his compositions, thereby revitalizing and returning what he collected from the people, thus creating grounds for the recognition and popularity of these art pieces," he said.

During the event, Honored Cultural Worker and singer Agil Malikov, as well as Honored Artist Mirnazim Asadullayev, shared their memories of Hajibaba Huseynov, emphasizing the lasting mark he left on the Azerbaijani mugham art.

It was noted that the singer's artistry, literary creations, compositions, and songs would live on as long as mugham exists. Hajibaba Huseynov occupies a unique position in promoting and developing Azerbaijan's mugham school.

Speakers also specifically highlighted Hajibaba Huseynov's tireless efforts as a teacher in nurturing young mugham performers.

Performances by People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Cultural Worker Agil Malikov, International Mugham Center soloists Huseyn Malikov, Mammad Najafov, and mugham performer Elbrus Niftaliyev, showcasing pieces from Hajibaba Huseynov's repertoire, touched the hearts of the attendees.

The singers were accompanied by an instrumental ensemble composed of International Mugham Center soloists under the direction of tar performer Rovshan Gurbanov, Khari Bulbul mugham ensemble led by Honored Artist Aliagha Sadiyev, and Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab.

Hajibaba Huseynov was born in the Baku quarter of Chemberikend, known for its unique customs and traditions. He was the firstborn in a family with seven other children.

The family was very religious, and his parents insisted that Gadjibaba attend a religious school to become a khund, or religious leader. From a young age, he grew up in an atmosphere of religious music, performing azans, novkhas, and marsiyas at gatherings. At the same time, he was interested in classical poetry and ghazals, which later played a significant role in his development as a singer.