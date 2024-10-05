Premiere of feature film "Taghiyev: Oil" taken place at Heydar Aliyev Center

5 October 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

The premiere of the feature film "Taghiyev: Oil," which tells the story of the great philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

The presentation ceremony was attended by project leader and producer Arzu Aliyeva, deputies of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the National Assembly, as well as notable figures from science and culture.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Cinema Agency. Before the screening, attendees visited an exhibition showcasing costumes and historical items used during the film's production.

"Taghiyev: Oil" is the first series of a multi-part film dedicated to the life of millionaire philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev and touches on significant historical events in Baku and the surrounding regions during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The film is a notable contribution to promoting national values, particularly as it is being presented in 2024, the centenary of Taghiyev's death.

The film illuminates various periods of Taghiyev's life, showcasing his difficult decisions, determination to succeed, support for ordinary people, and historical steps taken to improve education in society. It highlights his establishment of the first special school for girls in the Muslim East and his contributions to the development of Azerbaijan's oil industry and necessary urban infrastructure in Baku.

Filming took place at 76 different locations, with nearly 2,500 creative individuals participating in the mass scenes. Over 300 decorations were prepared for historical scenes, and a special costume workshop was created to accurately reflect Taghiyev's era, producing numerous outfits, accessories, and props.

The film's production team includes producer Arzu Aliyeva, producer Orman Aliyev, director Zaur Qasimli, screenwriters Ismayil Iman, Asif Iskenderli, and Zaur Qasimli, cinematographer Vladimir Artemyev, artist Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim, and composer Etibar Asadli.

A wide range of professional actors, including People's Artist Parviz Mammadzada (Taghiyev), Qurban Ismayilov, and Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva, portrayed historical figures in the film.

The film's premiere was met with great interest. At the end, the creative team was invited on stage, where director Zaur Qasimli expressed gratitude for the support received during the film's production, discussing the challenges faced and emphasizing their commitment to honoring Taghiyev's legacy.

He thanked Arzu Aliyeva for her comprehensive support and presented her with a commemorative gift on behalf of the creative team.

The Baku Media Center has made significant contributions to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's history and culture through its cinematic works, including films like "The Target is Baku," "Heritage," "The Last Session," "Eternal Exile," "We," and "Shusha, You Are Free!" which have garnered widespread public interest.

